World Asset Management Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

World Asset Management Inc reduced its position in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,553 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,823 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. 95.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Joshua Schechter bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.02 per share, for a total transaction of $75,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,016 shares in the company, valued at $600,880.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gustavo Arnal bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.45 per share, with a total value of $509,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 300,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,654,571.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $596,835. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BBBY opened at $27.26 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.48. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.34 and a beta of 1.84. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.27 and a 1-year high of $53.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BBBY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

