BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Buys 1,442 Shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,769 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DORM. CWM LLC increased its stake in Dorman Products by 213.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Dorman Products during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. grew its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DORM opened at $103.30 on Wednesday. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.41 and a 52-week high of $113.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.97.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.04. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $288.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Dorman Products’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

In other Dorman Products news, EVP Michael Kealey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total transaction of $551,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,648 shares in the company, valued at $2,386,475.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

