BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Reduces Stock Position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lowered its stake in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 57.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,583 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,794 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABMD. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in Abiomed by 374.1% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 3,385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA bought a new stake in Abiomed during the first quarter valued at $496,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Abiomed by 9.9% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Abiomed during the first quarter valued at $399,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Abiomed by 409.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,774 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,665,000 after buying an additional 14,282 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $279.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.28. Abiomed, Inc. has a 52-week low of $222.85 and a 52-week high of $387.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $307.41.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $241.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.13 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 26.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

About Abiomed

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

