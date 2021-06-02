2,100 Shares in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) Acquired by Certified Advisory Corp

Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IDV. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 79,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 6,363 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Get iShares International Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $33.95 on Wednesday. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $35.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.61.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

See Also: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.