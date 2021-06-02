Certified Advisory Corp Makes New $74,000 Investment in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth $581,188,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 199.7% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 570,078 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $140,241,000 after buying an additional 379,864 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,119,323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,516,118,000 after buying an additional 197,789 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 698,810 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $513,561,000 after buying an additional 132,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,261,162 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $926,862,000 after purchasing an additional 128,150 shares during the last quarter. 27.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SHW. Argus raised their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $278.67 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $291.33 target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $307.06.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, COO David B. Sewell sold 10,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.17, for a total transaction of $6,793,513.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 12,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,405,679.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO David B. Sewell sold 21,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.33, for a total value of $15,111,838.43. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,941,805.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 35,536 shares of company stock worth $24,460,540 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SHW opened at $282.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $279.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $178.66 and a fifty-two week high of $293.05.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.09% and a net margin of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 17th that allows the company to buyback 15,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

