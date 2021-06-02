BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Acquires 647 Shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in CAE were worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CAE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in CAE by 1,518.1% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. GVO Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in CAE in the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in CAE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CAE during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. 62.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CAE. Scotiabank dropped their target price on CAE from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial raised shares of CAE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of CAE from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of CAE from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.40.

NYSE:CAE opened at $30.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -256.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. CAE Inc. has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $31.94.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. CAE had a positive return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The business had revenue of $894.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $878.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CAE Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

