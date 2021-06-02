Certified Advisory Corp Makes New Investment in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ETRN stock opened at $9.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.17. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 12 month low of $6.23 and a 12 month high of $11.66.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The company had revenue of $379.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.97 million. Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 29.64% and a return on equity of 13.25%. Equitrans Midstream’s revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ETRN shares. Barclays cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equitrans Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.03.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

