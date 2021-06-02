BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 1,850 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S trimmed its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 15.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HAS. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Hasbro by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 65,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,106,000 after acquiring an additional 13,048 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 173,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,274,000 after buying an additional 10,347 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Hasbro during the 4th quarter valued at $4,451,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 465,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,528,000 after acquiring an additional 70,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Hasbro in the fourth quarter worth $94,000. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on HAS. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Hasbro from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hasbro presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.80.

In related news, Director John Frascotti sold 2,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $221,776.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 153,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,371,086.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 6,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $615,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 35,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,338,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 73,550 shares of company stock valued at $7,095,907 over the last 90 days. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $96.29 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.98. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.32 and a 52 week high of $101.24. The company has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

