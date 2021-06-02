Rafferty Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 373.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,027 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,556 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invitae were worth $2,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Invitae during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invitae during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in Invitae during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invitae during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invitae during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 90.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invitae stock opened at $28.15 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.55. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Invitae Co. has a 12-month low of $15.22 and a 12-month high of $61.59.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $103.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.46 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 31.82% and a negative net margin of 194.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.03) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Invitae Co. will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NVTA shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Invitae from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Invitae from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.50 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Invitae in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.75.

In other Invitae news, COO Kenneth D. Knight sold 28,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $769,994.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert F. Werner sold 7,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $196,543.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,360 shares of company stock worth $6,338,079 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

