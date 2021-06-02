Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Shares Sold by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lessened its stake in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,075 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,187,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 1,505.9% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 567,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,794,000 after acquiring an additional 532,417 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 199.7% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 644,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,108,000 after purchasing an additional 429,592 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 7.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,347,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $216,570,000 after purchasing an additional 301,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avangrid during the 1st quarter worth $11,868,000. 13.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AGR opened at $52.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.29. The company has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.22. Avangrid, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.65 and a 1 year high of $56.20.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.13%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AGR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Avangrid in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Avangrid has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.17.

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

