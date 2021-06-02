FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,668,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,552,406,000 after acquiring an additional 101,926 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 938,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,540,000 after acquiring an additional 53,545 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 529,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,183,000 after acquiring an additional 5,259 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,002,000 after acquiring an additional 10,911 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 177.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 224,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,397,000 after acquiring an additional 143,703 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDS opened at $324.11 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $325.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.79. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $279.01 and a fifty-two week high of $365.77.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $391.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.90 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 48.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.17%.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $837,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,142,355.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

FDS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $278.00 to $261.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.30.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

