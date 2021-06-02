Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Issues Earnings Results

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The software maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 49.47% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $95.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 141.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPS opened at $67.71 on Wednesday. Digital Turbine has a 52-week low of $6.53 and a 52-week high of $102.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 165.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on APPS shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Digital Turbine from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Digital Turbine from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet cut Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their target price on Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.69.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

