iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Downgraded to Neutral at Citigroup

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) was downgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $94.00 target price (down previously from $288.00) on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet cut shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist decreased their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $220.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $170.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.69.

NASDAQ IRTC opened at $76.25 on Wednesday. iRhythm Technologies has a 52-week low of $70.35 and a 52-week high of $286.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 5.54. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.66 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.70.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.08). iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 22.67% and a negative net margin of 22.67%. The company had revenue of $74.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IRTC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,911,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iRhythm Technologies by 99.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $646,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in iRhythm Technologies by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in iRhythm Technologies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

