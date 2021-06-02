RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Upgraded by AlphaValue to “Reduce”

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at AlphaValue to a “reduce” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
RWEOY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.
Shares of RWEOY stock opened at $38.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $32.70 and a 1 year high of $47.45.
About RWE Aktiengesellschaft
RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity.
