RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Upgraded by AlphaValue to “Reduce”

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at AlphaValue to a “reduce” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

RWEOY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Get RWE Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of RWEOY stock opened at $38.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $32.70 and a 1 year high of $47.45.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.33). RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 0.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RWE Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About RWE Aktiengesellschaft

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.