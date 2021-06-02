LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Announces Earnings Results

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $1.96, Fidelity Earnings reports. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 5.43%.

LX opened at $11.70 on Wednesday. LexinFintech has a 12-month low of $6.04 and a 12-month high of $15.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.21. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.87.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. CICC Research started coverage on LexinFintech in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.80 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.81.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumption and consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.

