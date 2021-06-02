Wasatch Advisors Inc. Buys 6,544 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 118.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,050 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,544 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Amphenol by 114.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 38,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 20,706 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Amphenol by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 155,839 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,281,000 after acquiring an additional 65,369 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,085,000. Decatur Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Amphenol by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,013 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after acquiring an additional 20,570 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Amphenol by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,332,585 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,143,431,000 after acquiring an additional 8,925,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $67.59 on Wednesday. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $45.90 and a 12 month high of $69.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.94.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Amphenol’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 31.02%.

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $1,022,082.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,913,610.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total value of $9,915,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,915,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 769,133 shares of company stock valued at $51,217,363 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on APH. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.27.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

