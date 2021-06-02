Certified Advisory Corp Acquires New Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Savior LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MCK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded McKesson from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.18.

NYSE:MCK opened at $191.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $193.75. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.76 and a fifty-two week high of $204.66. The stock has a market cap of $30.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.70, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.03. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $59.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.27 EPS. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 9.76%.

McKesson declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 1,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.73, for a total transaction of $365,106.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133 shares in the company, valued at $26,564.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,137 shares of company stock worth $3,379,567. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

