Certified Advisory Corp Buys Shares of 1,072 iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,330,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,348,000 after purchasing an additional 180,000 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 1,216,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,450,000 after purchasing an additional 370,992 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,809,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,129,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 615.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 299,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,380,000 after purchasing an additional 257,337 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:ICVT opened at $98.87 on Wednesday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.43 and a one year high of $58.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.47.

