Wasatch Advisors Inc. Sells 60,000 Shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. lowered its position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 340,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $4,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in ING Groep by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 224,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 8,276 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in ING Groep during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in ING Groep by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 87,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 8,477 shares during the period. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its holdings in ING Groep by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 108,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. 3.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ING Groep alerts:

NYSE:ING opened at $14.21 on Wednesday. ING Groep has a 12 month low of $6.63 and a 12 month high of $14.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.98.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. ING Groep had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of ING Groep to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

ING Groep Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

Featured Article: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.