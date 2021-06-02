Wasatch Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,200 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $3,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 459,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,610,000 after buying an additional 137,259 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 240.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 91,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 64,400 shares during the last quarter. JLP Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $3,895,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.6% in the first quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 100,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 4,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,734,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,063,000 after buying an additional 21,509 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KIM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.71.

KIM opened at $21.80 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.16. The stock has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.53. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $10.03 and a 52 week high of $21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.50.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 99.83%. Equities analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.12%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

