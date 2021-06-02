Financial Comparison: Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) & Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) and Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Magnachip Semiconductor has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amkor Technology has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Magnachip Semiconductor and Amkor Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magnachip Semiconductor 0 3 3 0 2.50 Amkor Technology 0 1 1 0 2.50

Magnachip Semiconductor presently has a consensus target price of $26.25, suggesting a potential upside of 13.54%. Amkor Technology has a consensus target price of $15.67, suggesting a potential downside of 27.23%. Given Magnachip Semiconductor’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Magnachip Semiconductor is more favorable than Amkor Technology.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.0% of Magnachip Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.0% of Amkor Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Magnachip Semiconductor shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 58.9% of Amkor Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Magnachip Semiconductor and Amkor Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magnachip Semiconductor 70.89% 12.69% 5.34% Amkor Technology 7.54% 17.22% 7.75%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Magnachip Semiconductor and Amkor Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magnachip Semiconductor $507.06 million 2.11 $344.96 million $0.62 37.29 Amkor Technology $5.05 billion 1.04 $338.14 million $1.40 15.38

Magnachip Semiconductor has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Amkor Technology. Amkor Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Magnachip Semiconductor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Amkor Technology beats Magnachip Semiconductor on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Magnachip Semiconductor

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotives, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, organic light emitting diodes, and micro light emitting diode (LED) televisions. The company also offers metal oxide semiconductor field effect transistors, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, AC-DC converters, DC-DC converters, LED drivers, switching regulators, linear regulators, and power management integrated circuits for a range of devices comprising televisions, smartphones, mobile phones, wearable devices, desktop PCs, notebooks, tablet PCs, and other consumer electronics, as well as for power suppliers, e-bike, photovoltaic inverter, LED lighting, motor drive, and home appliances. It serves consumer, computing, and industrial electronics original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, and electronics manufacturing services companies, as well as subsystem designers in Korea, the Asia Pacific, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company sells its products through a direct sales force, as well as through a network of agents and representatives; and distributors. Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc. provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services. The company also provides flip chip scale package products for use in smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory, and as applications processors in mobile devices; and flip chip ball grid array products for various networking, storage, computing, and consumer applications. In addition, it offers wafer-level CSP packages that are used in power management, transceivers, sensors, wireless charging, codecs, and specialty silicon; wafer-level fan-out packages for use in ICs; and silicon wafer integrated fan-out technology, which replaces a laminate substrate with a thinner structure. Further, the company provides lead frame packages that are used in electronic devices for low to medium pin count applications; substrate-based wirebond packages, which are used to connect a die to a substrate; micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) packages that are miniaturized mechanical and electro-mechanical devices; and advanced system-in-package modules, which are used in radio frequency and front end modules, basebands, connectivity, fingerprint sensors, display and touch screen drivers, sensors and MEMS, and NAND memory and solid state drives. It primarily serves integrated device manufacturers, fabless semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers, and contract foundries. Amkor Technology, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

