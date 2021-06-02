BidiPass Market Cap Reaches $135,513.76 (BDP)

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 2nd. BidiPass has a total market capitalization of $135,513.76 and approximately $11,518.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BidiPass coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BidiPass has traded down 61% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00081873 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004832 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002700 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00020846 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $378.84 or 0.01022490 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,560.46 or 0.09609731 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00051437 BTC.

BidiPass Coin Profile

BidiPass is a coin. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,631,337 coins. BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @bidipass and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BidiPass is medium.com/@bidipass . The official website for BidiPass is bidipass.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidipass is a digital identity authentication platform applicable to any process of authentication, either onsite or online, for authenticate people and for tracking objects and uses the smartphone as personal security token. BDP is an ERC20 token used as a mean of payment within the BidiPass network. “

Buying and Selling BidiPass

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BidiPass should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BidiPass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

