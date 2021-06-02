ThreeFold Price Reaches $0.0798 (TFT)

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 2nd. In the last seven days, ThreeFold has traded down 14.8% against the US dollar. One ThreeFold coin can currently be bought for about $0.0798 or 0.00000215 BTC on exchanges. ThreeFold has a total market cap of $6.48 million and approximately $53,501.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002700 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00064955 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.18 or 0.00278487 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69.42 or 0.00187356 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003706 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $392.03 or 0.01058106 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37,061.70 or 1.00030187 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ThreeFold Coin Profile

ThreeFold’s genesis date was October 30th, 2020. ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 coins and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 coins. ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io . ThreeFold’s official website is threefold.io

According to CryptoCompare, "The famous Token is an NFT with a real use case. There will be just one digital picture of the famous person. Defi is the future of finance giving us the possibility to give digital value to people and participate in the success of famous people. Users can redeem these cards for picture rights representing the famous person. Famous actors, singers, Influencers… Sell these NFTs to their fanbase or keep them. The more attention the famous person gets the more valuable the users' NFT. "

Buying and Selling ThreeFold

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThreeFold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThreeFold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ThreeFold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

