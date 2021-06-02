QuickSwap Price Reaches $775.28 (QUICK)

QuickSwap (CURRENCY:QUICK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 2nd. QuickSwap has a market cap of $123.85 million and approximately $7.88 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, QuickSwap has traded 22.9% lower against the dollar. One QuickSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $775.28 or 0.02092499 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002700 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00064955 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $103.18 or 0.00278487 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.42 or 0.00187356 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003706 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.03 or 0.01058106 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37,061.70 or 1.00030187 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

QuickSwap Profile

QuickSwap’s genesis date was October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,753 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

Buying and Selling QuickSwap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuickSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuickSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

