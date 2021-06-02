Critical Contrast: Thai Airways International Public (OTCMKTS:TAWNF) and International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY)

Thai Airways International Public (OTCMKTS:TAWNF) and International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Thai Airways International Public has a beta of 2.96, suggesting that its stock price is 196% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Consolidated Airlines Group has a beta of 2.44, suggesting that its stock price is 144% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Thai Airways International Public and International Consolidated Airlines Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thai Airways International Public N/A N/A N/A International Consolidated Airlines Group -45.00% -103.79% -11.74%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Thai Airways International Public and International Consolidated Airlines Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Thai Airways International Public 0 0 0 0 N/A International Consolidated Airlines Group 2 3 13 0 2.61

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of International Consolidated Airlines Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Thai Airways International Public and International Consolidated Airlines Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thai Airways International Public $6.08 billion 0.05 -$387.77 million N/A N/A International Consolidated Airlines Group $8.92 billion 0.65 -$7.91 billion ($7.00) -0.83

Thai Airways International Public has higher earnings, but lower revenue than International Consolidated Airlines Group.

Summary

Thai Airways International Public beats International Consolidated Airlines Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Thai Airways International Public Company Profile

Thai Airways International Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of airline business. It operates through three segments: Air Transportation Activities, Business Units, and Other Activities. The Air Transportation Activities segment provides composed of passenger, freight, and mail services. The Business Units segments offers cargo and mail commercial, ground customer, ground handling and equipment, and catering services. The Other Activities segment is involved in the transportation supporting activities, which include dispatch services, sales on board, THAI shop, and technical services. The company is also involved in the provision of aviation training services; tourism business; and information technology for travel services. As of December 31, 2019, it had a route network servicing to 62 destinations in 31 countries with 3 domestic destinations; and a fleet of 103 aircraft, including 32 owned aircraft, 32 aircraft under finance leases, and 39 aircraft under operating leases. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Bangkok, Thailand.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands. It operates a fleet of 533 aircraft flying to 279 destinations. International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A., was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Madrid, Spain.

