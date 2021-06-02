Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) Shares Sold by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orgel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,138,000. American Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,234,000. Hamilton Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,613,000. Beta Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,615,000. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,508,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VYMI opened at $70.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.47. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $50.23 and a 12 month high of $70.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.361 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

