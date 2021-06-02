Shell Asset Management Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,197 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,870 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $948,279,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $887,794,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,139,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $194,805,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $107,812,000. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

LUMN stock opened at $14.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.44. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.08.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.13%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.07%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.88%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LUMN shares. TheStreet cut shares of Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.03.

In related news, Director Virginia Boulet sold 6,500 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $92,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,242.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.