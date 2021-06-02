Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.78 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) will announce earnings of $1.78 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Patrick Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.68 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.93. Patrick Industries reported earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5,833.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patrick Industries will report full-year earnings of $7.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.45 to $7.54. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.70 to $8.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Patrick Industries.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $850.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.35 million. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 21.66%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PATK. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Patrick Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.20.

In other Patrick Industries news, Director M Scott Welch sold 10,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total transaction of $908,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,243,324.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 403 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.27, for a total transaction of $37,587.81. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 326,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,445,100.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,990 shares of company stock worth $8,794,954 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,094 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 74,632 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,344,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PATK opened at $87.04 on Friday. Patrick Industries has a 12 month low of $47.74 and a 12 month high of $98.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication aluminum product; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panel; fiberglass and plastic component; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; marine hardware; air handling; and electrical system and component, including instrument and dash panel, and other product.

