HighTower Advisors LLC Has $7.57 Million Holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 64.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 261,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102,658 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $7,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 49,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 118,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 54,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA CWI opened at $30.64 on Wednesday. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $21.93 and a 1 year high of $30.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.76.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

See Also: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.