HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 14,281 Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,281 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.68% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $7,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVUS. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,514,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,028,000 after purchasing an additional 16,706 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 444,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000,000 after acquiring an additional 40,020 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 399,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,179,000 after acquiring an additional 8,422 shares in the last quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,846,000. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 161.2% during the 1st quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 285,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,780,000 after buying an additional 175,998 shares during the period.

AVUS opened at $73.79 on Wednesday. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $47.74 and a 1-year high of $74.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.74.

