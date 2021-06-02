PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Plans $0.41 Quarterly Dividend

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd.

PotlatchDeltic has raised its dividend payment by 5.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. PotlatchDeltic has a payout ratio of 25.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect PotlatchDeltic to earn $2.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ PCH opened at $61.42 on Wednesday. PotlatchDeltic has a fifty-two week low of $33.58 and a fifty-two week high of $65.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.32.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.18. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 26.53%. The company had revenue of $354.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PCH. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective (up previously from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PotlatchDeltic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.20.

In related news, Director Michael J. Covey sold 79,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total transaction of $4,791,636.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William Lindeke Driscoll sold 18,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $1,106,946.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 144,122 shares of company stock worth $8,676,384. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

