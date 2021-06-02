Short Interest in Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) Expands By 36.1%

Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, an increase of 36.1% from the April 29th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Oversea-Chinese Banking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Oversea-Chinese Banking from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Oversea-Chinese Banking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OVCHY opened at $19.17 on Wednesday. Oversea-Chinese Banking has a twelve month low of $11.82 and a twelve month high of $19.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.03.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited provides financial services in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Greater China, other parts of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Global Consumer/Private Banking segment provides products and services to individual customers, including checking accounts, and savings and fixed deposits; housing and other personal loans; credit cards; wealth management products consisting of unit trusts, banc assurance products, and structured deposits; and brokerage services.

