Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY) Announces GBX 1.50 Dividend

Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:BBY opened at GBX 312.80 ($4.09) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.10 billion and a PE ratio of 70.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 309.55. Balfour Beatty has a 1-year low of GBX 208.60 ($2.73) and a 1-year high of GBX 326.80 ($4.27).

In other news, insider Philip Harrison sold 52,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 302 ($3.95), for a total transaction of £157,417.50 ($205,666.97).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BBY shares. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.96) price target on shares of Balfour Beatty in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.70) target price on shares of Balfour Beatty in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 353.33 ($4.62).

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services.

