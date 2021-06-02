Short Interest in Shiloh Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SHLOQ) Grows By 31.8%

Shiloh Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SHLOQ) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 56,000 shares, an increase of 31.8% from the April 29th total of 42,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 272,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS SHLOQ opened at $0.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.12. Shiloh Industries has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $2.35.

Shiloh Industries Company Profile

Shiloh Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures lightweight technologies for the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It produces components primarily for body structure, chassis, and propulsion systems. The company offers solution materials, including aluminum, magnesium, steel, high strength steel alloys, and acoustic laminates; body structure components, such as shock towers, instrument panels/cross car beams, torque boxes, tunnel and seat supports, seat back frames, hinge pillars, liftgates, door inners, roof supports/roof panels, dashpanels, and body sides; and chassis systems components comprising cross members, frame rails, axle carriers, bearing caps, axle covers, PTU covers, axle tubes, rack and pinion housings, steering column housings, knuckles, links, wheel hubs, steering pumps, brake components, wheel blanks, and flanges.

