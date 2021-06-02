Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share by the transportation company on Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 4th.

Universal Logistics has decreased its dividend payment by 25.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Universal Logistics has a dividend payout ratio of 13.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Universal Logistics to earn $3.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.7%.

Shares of Universal Logistics stock opened at $26.08 on Wednesday. Universal Logistics has a 12-month low of $14.77 and a 12-month high of $27.95. The firm has a market cap of $702.05 million, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Universal Logistics had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 23.52%. On average, equities analysts predict that Universal Logistics will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ULH shares. TheStreet raised Universal Logistics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Universal Logistics Company Profile

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

