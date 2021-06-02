Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys 15,817 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 371.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,071 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,817 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Masco by 106.7% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 6,969 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in Masco by 2.7% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 9,289 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Masco by 14.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 424,692 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,439,000 after purchasing an additional 53,109 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Masco by 43.4% in the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,408,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,361,000 after purchasing an additional 426,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Masco in the first quarter valued at $1,165,000. 90.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Masco alerts:

MAS opened at $60.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 1.34. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $44.44 and a twelve month high of $68.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.50.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. Masco had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 361.42%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Masco’s payout ratio is 30.13%.

Masco announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 9th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Masco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.59.

In other Masco news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 32,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $2,089,640.34. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 89,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,851,370.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 30,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,986,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,984 shares in the company, valued at $2,143,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,656 shares of company stock worth $5,385,570. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.