Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Increases Stock Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 375.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,264 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,685 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AKAM. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 27.9% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,631 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 86.1% during the first quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 4,796 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 17.1% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,567 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 117,669 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $11,990,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 3.5% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,807 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $113.85 on Wednesday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.64 and a 12 month high of $124.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.73.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $842.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 14,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total value of $1,645,676.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,183,548.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.53, for a total transaction of $985,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 31,786 shares in the company, valued at $3,131,874.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,888 shares of company stock worth $6,321,313. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

AKAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.50.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Further Reading: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.