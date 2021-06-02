SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Stock Position Raised by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 144,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,087 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 139.5% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 108,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,042,000 after acquiring an additional 63,005 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 34.5% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 5,437 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $255,000. KWB Wealth lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 1,477,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,885,000 after buying an additional 117,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 111,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPLG stock opened at $49.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.34. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $34.87 and a twelve month high of $49.71.

