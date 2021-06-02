Xponance Inc. Cuts Stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Xponance Inc. decreased its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,106,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $979,595,000 after purchasing an additional 19,523 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,965,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $916,141,000 after buying an additional 64,224 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth $598,511,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,323,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $533,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 24.3% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,042,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $561,366,000 after acquiring an additional 594,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $210.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $192.85. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.38 and a 52 week high of $210.76. The stock has a market cap of $29.41 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83, a PEG ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $497.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.98 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 35.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 73.19%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVB. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised AvalonBay Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.75.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total value of $612,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,271 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total value of $259,627.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Recommended Story: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.