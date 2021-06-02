Xponance Inc. Cuts Holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Xponance Inc. reduced its position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 61.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,413 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CZR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 44.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 637,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 196,890 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 92,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,369,000 after buying an additional 21,664 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 5,729 shares during the period. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $40,004.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,286,628.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Anthony L. Carano sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total value of $2,208,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,936 shares in the company, valued at $6,000,786.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,520 shares of company stock valued at $12,728,729. Company insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.50.

CZR stock opened at $109.55 on Wednesday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $29.06 and a one year high of $110.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.20.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 42.64% and a negative return on equity of 53.13%. The company’s revenue was up 259.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

