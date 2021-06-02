Xponance Inc. Cuts Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Xponance Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Davis Rea LTD. boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.1% during the first quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 34,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,850,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 39,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at $3,055,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 992,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,241,000 after purchasing an additional 12,678 shares during the period. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at $1,313,000. 87.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $629,511.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,780,397.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Janet Link sold 7,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.03, for a total transaction of $1,556,437.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,158,232.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,065 shares of company stock valued at $3,932,015. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWK stock opened at $215.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.74 and a 52-week high of $225.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $207.39. The firm has a market cap of $34.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.45.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.57. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.97%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SWK. Bank of America upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.55.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

