Xponance Inc. Has $1.29 Million Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Xponance Inc. decreased its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Welltower during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Welltower during the first quarter worth about $36,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in Welltower by 145.1% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Welltower by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WELL opened at $76.70 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.16. The company has a market cap of $32.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.18 and a 52-week high of $77.54.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). Welltower had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.54%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Welltower from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Welltower from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Capital One Financial upgraded Welltower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Welltower from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.10.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

