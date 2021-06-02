Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lowered its position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

WLTW opened at $259.77 on Wednesday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52 week low of $179.31 and a 52 week high of $271.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $247.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $33.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 0.81.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.34 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 12.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.27%.

Several brokerages have commented on WLTW. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.57.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

