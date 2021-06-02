Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Holdings Reduced by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,155 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,612 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $3,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. WMS Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 2.8% in the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 5.2% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.68, for a total transaction of $550,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.68, for a total transaction of $1,026,704.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 138,823 shares of company stock worth $48,904,707. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TWLO stock opened at $333.68 on Wednesday. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $182.12 and a 12-month high of $457.30. The company has a current ratio of 12.19, a quick ratio of 12.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $57.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.22 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $343.00.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. As a group, analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $420.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $385.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $445.64.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

