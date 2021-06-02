Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Acquired by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 14.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,438 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 335.2% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. 79.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Medtronic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.61.

In other Medtronic news, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $4,389,182.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $124.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $87.68 and a fifty-two week high of $132.30. The firm has a market cap of $168.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.91, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.83.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

