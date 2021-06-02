Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Shares Bought by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) by 154.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,585 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Allogene Therapeutics worth $3,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 172.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. 61.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 426,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,790,590. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

ALLO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities raised Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Truist raised Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.56.

Shares of NASDAQ ALLO opened at $25.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.99. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.56 and a 1-year high of $48.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 1.08.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $38.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.50 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

