Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 7,251 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 33.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,251 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in CF Industries by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 59,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after buying an additional 14,999 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,049,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $355,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CF opened at $55.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.23. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $25.30 and a one year high of $57.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.29.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. CF Industries had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 81.63%.

In other CF Industries news, Director David P. Hopkins sold 6,100 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $309,514.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,502,614.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,944,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 129,125 shares of company stock valued at $6,966,459. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CF Industries from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised CF Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on CF Industries from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Scotiabank raised CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.58.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

