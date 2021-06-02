First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. reduced its position in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 24.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,756 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,224 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,440 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 52,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.59% of the company’s stock.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

In other news, Director Michael B. Denny acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.85 per share, with a total value of $49,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,248.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $51.02 on Wednesday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.71 and a 52-week high of $51.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.33.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.24% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $127.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.18 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

FFIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist boosted their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

First Financial Bankshares Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.