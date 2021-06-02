Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases 6,383 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 372.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,383 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 185.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,582,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,402,000 after buying an additional 1,677,154 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,473,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,439,482,000 after buying an additional 1,086,658 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $152,726,000. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $135,532,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,051,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,729,000 after buying an additional 678,587 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Sunday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.86.

In other news, CFO Karen Dearing sold 14,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $2,458,335.00. Also, CEO Gary A. Shiffman sold 32,422 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total transaction of $5,434,899.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 798,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,836,797.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 50,121 shares of company stock valued at $8,356,915 in the last 90 days. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SUI opened at $168.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.65 and a 52-week high of $169.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.89. The firm has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a PE ratio of 97.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.54.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.24 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.23%.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.