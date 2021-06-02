Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 374.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,485 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALLY. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 129.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,634 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 603.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 33,758 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 111.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $12,594,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Ally Financial by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 283,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,117,000 after buying an additional 129,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Ally Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.53.

NYSE:ALLY opened at $56.15 on Wednesday. Ally Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.20 and a twelve month high of $56.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.84. The firm has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.91. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 30.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is presently 25.08%.

In other news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total value of $1,296,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,503,408.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Diane E. Morais sold 4,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $190,167.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 240,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,093,494.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,794 shares of company stock valued at $2,168,846. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

